Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Cerner by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Cerner by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 918.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,180,000 after buying an additional 416,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,219 shares of company stock worth $1,998,637. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

