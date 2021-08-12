Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,434 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $133.69 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.