Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

KR stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

