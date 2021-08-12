Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,547 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,122,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,787 shares of company stock worth $7,714,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

