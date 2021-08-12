Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.