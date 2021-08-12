Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BECN. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

