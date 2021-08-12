Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 90,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,928,000 after purchasing an additional 987,056 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

