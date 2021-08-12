Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.