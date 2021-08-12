Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of RCII opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.20.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

