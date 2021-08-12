Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

LI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Li Auto stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -192.00. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,266,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

