Bio-Techne Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of TECH opened at $462.89 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $504.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,038. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

