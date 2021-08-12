Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Global Industrial stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.