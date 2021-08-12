DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of KTF opened at $12.43 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.