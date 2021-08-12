DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of KTF opened at $12.43 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.