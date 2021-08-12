Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.318 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

