Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

