Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Raised by Oppenheimer

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.53). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $65.30 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $58.98 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

