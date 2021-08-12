Flux (FLUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.99 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $356,152.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00304720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00131963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00155791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002151 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 730.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,433,303 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

