Contrasting Missfresh (NYSE:MF) & JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Missfresh alerts:

This table compares Missfresh and JD.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JD.com $114.30 billion 0.83 $7.57 billion $1.21 58.74

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A JD.com 6.46% 7.14% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Missfresh and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00 JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81

Missfresh currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 202.56%. JD.com has a consensus price target of $100.11, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than JD.com.

Summary

JD.com beats Missfresh on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.