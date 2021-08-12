Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zai Lab Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

ZLAB stock opened at $147.53 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

