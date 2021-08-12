Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

BIPC stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 45.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

