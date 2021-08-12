Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 51.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $131,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $799.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.75 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

