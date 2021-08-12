Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday.

ASHTY stock opened at $311.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $321.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.79.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

