DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $605,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

