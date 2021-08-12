Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) & MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Head to Head Contrast

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heska has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99% Heska -0.59% 1.42% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Heska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Heska 0 0 5 0 3.00

Heska has a consensus target price of $263.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Heska’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heska is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Heska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 121.38 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Heska $197.32 million 13.99 -$14.40 million ($0.26) -997.62

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Heska beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

