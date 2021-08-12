Brokers Offer Predictions for UpHealth, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UpHealth in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UPH stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UpHealth stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of UpHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

