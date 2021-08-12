Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Cigna by 27.8% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 88.1% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.6% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Shares of CI stock opened at $211.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

