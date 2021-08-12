DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.81.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

