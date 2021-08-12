DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

