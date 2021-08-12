PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

PBF stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PBF Energy by 79.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

