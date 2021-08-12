Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) versus Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Critical Comparison

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Trinseo alerts:

This table compares Trinseo and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $3.04 billion 0.68 $7.90 million $2.05 25.98 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinseo has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Trinseo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Trinseo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trinseo and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 0 3 4 0 2.57 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinseo presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Trinseo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trinseo is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo 3.53% 34.83% 6.85% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Trinseo has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinseo beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings. The Synthetic Rubber segment focuses on the production of synthetic rubber products used predominantly in tires, impact modifiers, and technical rubber products. The Performance Plastics segment includes a variety of compounds and blends. The Polystyrene segment comprises of general purpose polystyrenes and polystyrene that has been modified with polybutadiene rubber to increase its impact resistant properties. The Feedstock’s segment focuses on the production and procurement of styrene monomer outside of North America. The Americas Styrene’s segment consists solely of the operations of the firm’s owned joint venture. The company was founded on June 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.