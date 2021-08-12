Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $129.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

