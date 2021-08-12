Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Position Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of STMP opened at $327.19 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.43.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

