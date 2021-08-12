DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in eBay by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in eBay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455,500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2,531.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.02 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.