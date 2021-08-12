Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

ES opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,626 shares of company stock worth $1,294,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

