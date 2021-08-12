Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last three months.

NYSE SQSP opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

