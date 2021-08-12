Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 194.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.