Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schneider National by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Schneider National by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.02.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.93. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

