Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 510 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 213,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 164,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.