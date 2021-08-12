Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.