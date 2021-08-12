CIBC Lowers Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$35.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFSPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$20.71 price objective (down from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.95.

OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82. Interfor has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

