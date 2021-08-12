Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

