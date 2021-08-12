MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $44.13 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

