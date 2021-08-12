Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CAO Purchases $111,360.00 in Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 867.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

