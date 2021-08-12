Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

