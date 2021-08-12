Dean Warren Butler Sells 750 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $173.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

