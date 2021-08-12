Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $301,000 Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

