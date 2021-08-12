Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after buying an additional 385,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 46,023 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 337,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 108,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE TR opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of -0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

