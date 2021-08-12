Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $390.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.51. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.