Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $299,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,597,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $268,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60.

