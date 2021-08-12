Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $381,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67.

